Students off to Taronga for ZooSnooz

A day is being organised on Sunday, July 7 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
It is being held to let community members know about what resilience is all about and how it can be important and useful when and if we are affected by fires, floods, and any other disasters in the future.
So, if you want to know more, please come along to the Lansdowne Community Hall from 11am. Lunch will be provided.
Lansdowne Public School Students from Years 3 to 6 are looking forward to their excursion to Taronga Zoo for a ZooSnooz later in the year.
Year 6 will be holding a fundraising event on Thursday, July 4. This will be their Oodie and Goodies fundraiser. Students can wear their Oodie, dressing gown, winter pyjamas and/or slippers to school for the day. More information to come soon.
There is a grant available through The Variety Club that may be of interest to families from the Lansdowne school.
The Variety NSW/ACT We Care Therapy grant provides financial assistance towards therapy costs to assist children with a condition and are awaiting a diagnosis, or are ineligible for NDIS support and require therapy. The grant is up to the value of $2000 over a 12 month period and applications will be accepted all year round. Further information on how to apply for this grant can be found on the Variety Club website, www.variety.org.au/nsw/we-care-therapygrant, or you can contact the school for more information.
