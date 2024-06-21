Students off to Taronga for ZooSnooz

The Variety NSW/ACT We Care Therapy grant provides financial assistance towards therapy costs to assist children with a condition and are awaiting a diagnosis, or are ineligible for NDIS support and require therapy. The grant is up to the value of $2000 over a 12 month period and applications will be accepted all year round. Further information on how to apply for this grant can be found on the Variety Club website, www.variety.org.au/nsw/we-care-therapygrant, or you can contact the school for more information.

