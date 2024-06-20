Golfers rule the ongoing rain following another washout

WE need to officially change Saturday to Rainyday, given the last few months of Saturday washouts for golf at Taree. Can everyone please agree to not, wash their car, plant a plant, or plan any trips for this weekend.
This weekend's event is the Manning Mowers and BBQs medley shambles, two of four best stableford scores on each hole. At this time, only six spots remain, so get in quick for the remaining spots. Many thanks to Adam Cause and the team at Manning Mowers and BBQs for their wonderful support.
A field of 14 hardy souls braved the elements last Saturday. The qualifying round for the Stack Family Knockout did not proceed, as the field did not meet the required 32 pairs.
Notwithstanding the small field, the golf management committee awarded a prize in the four ball and single. Winners were Greg Watman and Greg Vandenbergh 41 points; single winner William Jackson 37 points.
Qualifying round for the Stack Family Knockout will now be held on June 29, so the daily event will now be a men's and women's four ball. A total of 32 men's pairs must nominate and complete their round to qualify.
Because of the change of dates, the first round of the matchplay is scheduled for July 14, but on this occasion only, the matches for the first round can be played on/or before that date by mutual agreement. The remaining matches continue on the same format, on or before the prescribed dates.
Last Sunday the masters pennant team recorded a 3-all draw with Wauchope. This Sunday they play at Port Macquarie against the home team.
Just a reminder that all golfing members, even if you are a Playing Plus member, must report to the pro shop before heading out onto the course. This is to ensure that the starter knows that you are onsite for safety reasons, that the tee is actually available for you to play, and that you are aware of any conditions for the day ie full course open, cart paths only etc.
IN match play, a player who is waiting to play a bunker shot casually leans on their club in the bunker. What is the ruling?
See Rule 12.2b(2). There is no penalty for a player casually leaning on their club in a bunker providing it is not for the purpose of testing the condition of the sand.
Good Golfing and dry skies (at least for a little while)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.