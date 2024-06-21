Manning Ratz need to show some discipline

MANNING Ratz should learn a lesson from the shock 15-12 loss to Wauchope last week in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Taree.
"The side's been ill-disciplined all season and it finally came back to bite them,'' club president, Steve Rees said.
The Ratz scored two tries to none, with all Wauchope's points coming through penalty goals, the last minutes from fulltime. This was the Ratz first loss of the season.
Manning heads to Nabiac tomorrow to take on a home side smarting after a close loss to Forster Tuncurry Dolphins last week.
Rees said the Ratz are struggling for front rowers due to injury.
Forster Tuncurry Dolphins make the trip to Old Bar to meet the Clams. Old Bar plays Gloucester in the women's 10s.
While the win over Wallamba was pleasing, Dolphins coach, Blake Polson said the side was battling for numbers. Zone representative fly half, Ryan Pike was sent off late in the second half while centre, Callam Crawford-Walker faces a two month stay on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.
"We're real short on cattle,'' Polson said.
Gloucester's Charlotte Maslen and Connie Searle have been named in the Country women's team named after the recent Country championships.
