Tinonee Topics: Hall's 21st birthday celebrations underway

Well, winter is certainly with us this morning as I write these notes, the ground is still a little damp underfoot and the wind is chilly but if we rug up we should be okay and spring is just a couple of months away.
I have one more lesson with my computer course to go. Am getting there slowly and hopefully, with a bit of luck, will get through learning enough to make it easier for my "old brain". I am thinking about doing another follow up course just to get everything "down pat'.
The Historical Society met on Tuesday, June 18 for their monthly meeting.
Planning is continuing for the upcoming 21st birthday celebrations of the foundation of the Society which will be held on Saturday, September 28,2024 in the grounds of the Tinonee Museum. Invitations are being prepared and will be sent out soon, however locals and the general public are also welcome to join in the celebrations.
The museum recently had a visit from some Chapman Family relatives and they were complimentary on the displays and what we had on their family. They also visited the Tinonee School to have a look around.
Tinonee Friendship Group, who meet on the first Wednesday of each month at the Tinonee Hall, have planned a visit to the museum on Wednesday, July 3, and after having a look around will be treated to a morning tea.
Unfortunately the weather was not so kind to the organisers of the Community Event held at the Tinonee Hall last Saturday but I believe it was still a success with activities taking place inside the hall due to the wet.
A good crowd of line dancers continue to enjoy their Wednesday afternoon lessons and they too were involved in the Community event
Family and friends gathered at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah on Wednesday, June 19 farewell Robert "Bob" Charles Kelly, who passed away on June 5 at the age of 83. Bob was predeceased by wife Marilyn and daughter Lee some years ago. Deepest sympathy is extended to friend Renee (daughter) and her brother Phil and their families.
Bob's funeral service was conducted by Deacon Vince Ryan, during which a visual tribute was viewed showing memorable times in Bob's life. Following the service, family and friends gathered at Wingham Memorial Services Club's Parkview Cafe to celebrate Bob's life.
May you rest in peace, Bob. with your beloved wife Marilyn and other family members who have passed.
Funeral arrangements were in the hands of Becker Family Funerals.
John and I will enjoy an overnight visit from son Andrew, wife Sharona and the grandchildren Keala and Korben tonight (Friday) as they travel down from Queensland headed to Victoria to catch the boat to Tasmania where they hope to have week of exploring this southern state of Australia. Andrew has been there before as a young boy when we made the journey down there as a family so many years ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.