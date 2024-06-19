Navigating NDIS respite options in Adelaide: A guide for participants

Providing temporary relief for caregivers through the delivery of support to individuals living with disabilities, respite services are an essential component of disability support. Picture Shutterstock

Offering individuals with disabilities and their carers greater choice and control over their support options, The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provides funding for a variety of respite care services in Adelaide.

If you are living with a disability or caring for someone who is, understanding your entitlements to respite care through the NDIS, your available options and how to arrange it all, can be daunting.

However, as our investigation highlights, making use of these services as a carer is vastly important and help in navigating these options is available. Here's our rundown of what we learned about respite care options in Adelaide for NDIS participants.

The role of respite care in disability support

An opportunity for caregivers to take a break from their role as carers, respite can be the key to maintaining relationships, community connection, health and wellbeing. It also contributes to making caring roles more sustainable long term.

It is important to also note that respite care is not only beneficial to carers. Participants have the opportunity to pick up new skills, build confidence, and grow their independence as they experience new places and routines. This independence enhances their wellbeing and self-esteem for an improved quality of life.

Types of respite available in Adelaide

There are several different types of NDIS-funded respite care available in Adelaide, these include but are not limited to:

In-home respite

This sees a trained respite worker providing care at your home for everyday or routine needs. It may also include help with acquiring new skills, attending activities or socialisation.

Overnight & weekend respite

Also typically provided at home, this involves a carer remaining present for a weekend or overnight to assist with day and night care needs.

Day centre respite

Also known as recreational respite, this option is typically available during business hours and sees a group of individuals with disabilities participating in activities at a centre or enjoying fun outings.

Emergency respite

Provided in-home or at a dedicated facility, this option is available to primary carers who unexpectedly require respite care assistance in an emergency.

Short-term Accommodation Assistance (STAA)

Previously known as residential respite, STAA provides respite care at a dedicated live-in residential care home or centre. Respite durations can range from a night up to several weeks.

Breaking down barriers in accessing respite care

Many carers are hesitant to utilise respite care for their loved ones or simply find the NDIS system too complex or time-consuming to navigate. This can cause them to go without a break for months or years at a time, which can be incredibly detrimental to their wellbeing.

Industry expert Sabrina Kamal of HealSoul, an NDIS services provider in Adelaide, is incredibly passionate about this issue. Focused on supporting carers to overcome these barriers and take the time to care for themselves, she says:

"We recognise the challenges and barriers that can exist in sourcing appropriate care and deeply value the trust placed in us. We are privileged to play a role in our client's care and in supporting carers to maintain their own health and wellbeing.

"Our aim is to empower all our clients through respectful, professional, qualified and genuine care. We offer not only a variety of tailored respite options to meet their needs but the support and guidance they need to access these services."

There are a variety of tailored respite options to meet different needs. Picture Shutterstock

Finding NDIS-approved respite providers in Adelaide

The NDIS offers an online search tool that can guide you to registered NDIS service providers in your area.

Not all providers will necessarily offer the same types of respite care options and the level of care provided to you as an NDIS participant can vary depending on your circumstances.

Which respite provider is right for you?

To help you find the best fit we recommend researching a provider's services and available respite options online. Checking reviews, getting advice from friends or family and speaking with different providers either face-to-face or over the phone is also beneficial.

Care providers should be willing to consult with you about your needs and offer support and guidance on applying for respite through the NDIS and make claims for these services.

Book a respite schedule that suits you

Whether for a few hours, a weekend, a week or more, respite care can be booked in advance or organised on an ad-hoc basis to meet individual needs and preferences.