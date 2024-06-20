Mixed messages about extra NSW budget funding for Manning Base Hospital

NSW Budget papers released on Tuesday, June 18 revealed funding of $180 million for the Lower Mid North Coast Health Service (Manning and Forster).
However, this was not announced as new funding but "continuation" of the funding, and there seemed to be some mixed messages about how the $180 million would be allocated.
Previous budgets have promised $100 million for the Stage 2 redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital (MBH) going back more than four years, and $20 million promised on the eve of the 2023 election for a public hospital/emergency department at Forster.
"They've certainly just changed the language to say that this is an increase in funding for Manning and Forster," former independent candidate for Myall Lakes, Jason Bendall said.
"An additional $80 million is a pipe dream if we are to complete Stage 2 and deliver public health services for Forster.
"You can't do both things," he said.
"It's not clear to the clinicians and it's not clear exactly where those allocations are, but the $100 million for Manning would not work.
"The Local Health District provided advice that if additional funds would be provided Stage 2 would be able to be completed."
The Manning River Times has been made aware of communications from the MBH Medical Staff Council that implied the entirety of the funding was going toward the Stage 2 redevelopment, saying: "We now have an extra $80 million for the redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital.
"This now gives us $180 million altogether."
Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group spokesperson, Eddie Wood said he was happy the extra $80 million was allocated to the Lower Mid North Coast Health Service project.
The additional $80 million, it is my understanding that it would allow Stage 2 to be actually completed as it was proposed.- Dr Jason Bendall
"We've got (an extra) 80 million, that means we can start Stage 2 and the old nurses' quarters can be knocked down, we can get contracts out for builders and hopefully start building February/March next year, completed in 2026." Mr Wood said.
Dr Bendall said it also was his understanding the extra $80 million was to be used in the Stage 2 redevelopment.
"The 100 million dollars that's been promised would only fund the demolition of the administration building and the building of only one of the four floors that Stage 2 was supposed to deliver.
"The additional $80 million, it is my understanding that it would allow Stage 2 to be actually completed as it was proposed."
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said she had asked for $250 million, and while the allocation of $180 million fell short of that amount, she was satisfied that amount would enable the completion of the Stage 2 redevelopment as well as implement an emergency department or urgent care centre for Forster.
Mrs Thompson said the extra allocation was necessary because of the rise of construction costs since the $100 million was first budgeted.
That $100 million we know doesn't cut the mustard now.- Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson
"That $100 million we know doesn't cut the mustard now," she said.
When asked about the MBH redevelopment receiving all of the funding, Mrs Thompson said it was incorrect.
"The $180 million is a combination and it's been done that way so that we can complete the original scope of works for Stage 2 and also implement the emergency department or urgent care centre for Forster," Mrs Thompson said.
"It was always going to be a huge chunk of it to go to the Manning because we know that the scope of works is quite large.
"But there is an allocation there for Forster and that will be delivered."
The Times asked Hunter New England Local Health District to clarify exactly how the money was being allocated, whether $180 million was enough money to complete the Stage 2 redevelopment, and whether a public health service was in the Lower Mid North Coast Health Service Clinical Services Plan.
The reply from HNELHD follows.
"The NSW government is committed to improved access to health services across the Lower Mid North Coast," a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said.
"In the 2024-25 NSW State Budget the $180 million Lower Mid North Coast Health Service project merges the $100 million Manning Hospital Redevelopment Stage 2 project and the Forster-Tuncurry public hospital project.
"The investment in the Lower Mid North Coast Health Service project will enable delivery of modern new hospital and health facilities that will help meet the future health needs of communities in Taree and the wider Manning Valley region, along with recommencing the planned investment towards public health services in Forster-Tuncurry.
"The Hunter New England Local District and Health Infrastructure can now continue planning for the delivery of the Lower Mid North Coast Health Service project.
"Staff and the community will be updated as planning progresses."
