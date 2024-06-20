Happy home coming as Old Bar Pirates host Wingham Tigers

OLD Bar Pirates co-captain-coach, Mick Henry jokes that his players will have to be re-acquainted with their supporters when the Pirates host Wingham Tigers in the Group Three Rugby League game at Old Bar tomorrow.
"We haven't played footy for a fair while and we've only had the one at Old Bar this year,'' Henry said.
"So it will be good to get back to The Graveyard (aka Old Bar Reserve).
The Pirates would look to make up for lost time, Henry said, as Saturday was the club's charity day with funds to go to Cancer Council and Can Assist.
"We have juniors starting at 9.50 and it will be non-stop until the first grade,'' he said.
The program will extend into the evening with the Pirates hosting a function at Club Old Bar.
Stalwart, Aaron Little will trot out for his 250th game for the club when he takes the field in reserve grade.
Henry said the main field was in reasonable condition and added the decision to postpone last week's clash with Macleay was correct. Club officials inspected the field last Saturday morning and made the call.
"If we'd played last week the field would have been an absolute mess,'' Henry said.
"It is soft, but there's no rain predicted so it will be okay.''
Given their lack of football, the Pirates, not surprisingly, have no injury worries going into Saturday.
"We should be at full strength,'' Henry said.
"We'll also have James Handford coming back for a game as well, so that's good.''
However Henry concedes the Pirates will be rusty due to the lack of games and the training disruptions.
"We're looking to get a few games in a row. We need to get a roll on and some footy under our belt,'' he said.
Port Sharks host Wauchope tomorrow while Macleay and Port City clash at the game switched to Smithtown on Sunday.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed the Old Bar/Macleay game postponed from last Saturday will now be played on Saturday, June 29 at Old Bar.
He said both clubs have advised they would assist with match officials should the need arise.
The Pirates will meet Port Sharks at Old Bar on Saturday, July 27. This match was postponed from May 11. The Pirates under 18s tackle Lake Cathie, also on July 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.