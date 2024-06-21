Penalty rates cruel Wingham Tigers

WINGHAM captain-coach, Mitch Collins said a high penalty rate is costing his side in this year's Group Three Rugby League season.
The Tigers meet competition heavyweights Old Bar at Old Bar on Saturday. Wingham goes into the clash following successive losses to Wauchope and Port Macquarie, albeit a couple of weeks apart. Wingahm went down to the Sharks 22-6 last weekend at Wingham.
"I watched the video of last week and I thought for 25 minutes of both halves we were the better side,'' Collins said.
"The difference at the end was the discipline and the little one per cent areas. Every try we let in was the result of our markers being lazy. Every bit of pressure that got built against us came from a penalty - often back-to-back penalties. We have to stop conceding silly penalties.''
The Tigers will have a new centre combination this week. Ethan Ferguson is out after being concussed in the first half of last Saturday's game, while Tim Bridge took an early plea on a kicking charge and starts a two game suspension.
Collins said Matt Bridge would partner Kurt Fowles in the midfield against Old Bar. Bridge played on the wing last week. The Tigers will also check top forward Nate Campbell, who sustained a sternum injury last week. He's been Wingham's best in his only two appearances this season.
The Tigers played on a muddy track against the Sharks (see back page) and Collins won't be disappointed if it's heavy at Old Bar tomorrow.
"It might slow them up a bit,'' he laughed.
"The one week we didn't want to have our centres out is against them. But Fowlsie is probably one of our best defenders, although we do lose a bit of strike in attack without Ethan and Tim.''
