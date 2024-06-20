Another must win game for Taree City Bulls

TAREE City captain-coach, Christian Hazard said Sunday's Group Three Rugby League game against Forster-Tuncurry is his side's most important of the year so far.
The Bulls travel to Tuncurry to meet the Hawks, with the winner claiming the Daniel Aldridge Memorial Cup. This is the first time the Hawks and Bulls will play for the trophy which honours Dan, who played for both clubs. He died last December after a battle with brain cancer, aged 46.
Taree opened their account for 2024 last Saturday when holding the highly rated Wauchope to a 16-16 draw. Hazard said that match was a 'must win' for his side.
"This week is even more so,'' he said.
The Hawks are chasing their first victory for the year so Hazard said the Bulls must come away with points on Sunday.
"Now we need to start getting wins on the board, especially against the teams you think you're supposed to beat.''
Hazard said a number of players were carrying niggling injuries and were in doubt. This included his brother, Jake, who had been troubled by a hamstring strain.
He switched to fullback last weekend and was one of Taree's best but there's no guarantee he'll start against the Hawks.
Hazard switched Nick Beacham from the forward to five-eighth to cover for his brother against the Blues and he responded with a player of the match performance that included two tries. Beacham could remain in the six jumper on Sunday.
'It will depend on how Jake pulls up. Joe De Stefano is on the mend so we have a few options there, but that was Beacham's best game, he got involved and ran the ball hard. At the moment he will be staying there," he said.
Hazard recalled second round game the Bulls played against the Hawks at Tuncurry when the Hawks were battling to field a team each week.
"We took them too lightly and we came away with a draw and that probably cost us a place in the semis, We'll have to be switched on this week.''
Halfback, Harry Reardon and fullback, Colby Preston return for the Hawks after both missed the 20-16 loss to Port City last weekend.
However, winger, Kye Wilkenson is out with a broken collarbone. He played the last 20 minutes last week with the injury as the Hawks had run out of interchange players due to injuries.
