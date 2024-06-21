Wingham field recovers from mudbath and will be right for future matches

THERE'S no immediate concerns about playing Group Three Rugby League matches at Wingham's Regional Bank Australia Stadium, club treasurer,Craig Martin said.
This is despite the playing surface being a muddy mess at the conclusion of last weekend's fixtures against Port Macquarie. It was a 'mudfest' for the first grade game, even drawing comparisons from older Wingham supporters with matches played at the Wingham Showground in the days before the Regional Bank Australia Stadium (formerly Wingham Sporting Complex) was opened in 1977.
This was just the second game Wingham had played at home this year due to on-going problems with wet weather.
"The ground has been rolled for the last two days and it's come up real good,'' Martin said.
"You wouldn't even know we played on it.''
Martin said the club would look to get the field aerated again before the next scheduled match on Saturday, June 29 against Forster-Tuncurry. This match was deferred from May 12 when the ground was closed due to rain.
However, Martin admits the club will have to look at the drainage in the longer term.
"The drainage needs to be re-done,'' he said.
"It hasn't been done for 20 years or so and it is just a build-up of crap in the pipelines. The field doesn't drain as well as it once did.
"It is a worry, but we're into winter now so hopefully the rain will stay away. We just have to pray for some fine weather.''
First grade captain-coach, Mitch Collins said the field was rolled before training on Tuesday night.
"We didn't train on it on Tuesday, but we should be right for Thursday,'' he said earlier this week.
"I was worried that we mightn't get back on it the rest of the year after last Saturday. But after we rolled it the field doesn't look too bad and the good thing is there's still grass on it.
"It looks pretty schmick.''
Collins promised that all scheduled games for the rest of the season would go ahead at Wingham.
"Our field's not in the greatest of shape, so we'll be playing every game there from now on regardless,'' he said.
