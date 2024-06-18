Old Bar and Macleay Valley settle on a date for deferred Group 3 game

OLD Bar Pirates will meet Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League game postponed from last Sunday on Saturday, June 29 at Old Bar.
This was confirmed following consultation between the group and club presidents Jonathon Tickle (Old Bar) and Reuben Jones (Macleay) this week.
"Both clubs have stated that they will assist with match officials if the need arises,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
The Pirates/Macleay encounter was the only match postponed last weekend, with games at Wingham, Taree and Port Macquarie all proceeding.
Group Three initially had four spare weekends for first and reserve grades and league tag in the original draw - May 18/19, the June lone weekend, June 29/30 and July 27/28. A full round of under 18 matches was scheduled for the Sunday of each weekend apart from the June long weekend.
Taree City and Old Bar played a catch-up game at Taree from May 5 on May 18. Other catch-up matches are now planned for June 29 and July 27.
Old Bar is due to meet Wingham at Old Bar on Saturday in the round seven fixture. In other games Port Sharks clash with Wauchope at Port Macquarie, also on Saturday. On Sunday Forster-Tuncurry hosts Taree City while Macleay Valley tackles Port City, this match relocated to Smithtown. Macleay and Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills meet in the under 18s, with Port City 18s having the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.