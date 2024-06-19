Manning River Times
MidCoast Council finalist in North Coast Tourism Awards

June 19 2024 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council is a finalist in the 2024 North Coast Tourism Awards in the category "Excellence in Tourism Services" for its destination brand, Barrington Coast.

