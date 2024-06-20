Chloe Neal named in two state hockey squads

MANNING hockey player, Chloe Neal had two reasons to celebrate this week.
The 20-year-old has been named in the NSW Country women's team to contest the Australian Country Championships in Goulburn in August. She then found out she's been selected in a train-on squad for the NSW under 21s.
Chloe is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
"I didn't think I played my best, so I was shocked when I made the Country side,'' Chloe admitted.
"The last couple of games I did feel a bit better and started to play a bit better.''
"But I'm grateful to get the opportunity.''
A defender, she expects to play in that position in Goulburn.
An Australian Country team is named at the conclusion of the championships but Chloe has yet to decide if she'll put her name forward.
"I'll give it a bit of thought,'' she said.
A squad of nearly 60 has been named for the 2025 state under 21s.
"In the next nine months we'll be trialling, attending training camps and playing matches before they select the NSW team,'' Chloe said.
She expects a final squad of 14 or 15 will be chosen for the state.
"I think my chances are limited, but I'll give it a red hot crack,'' she said.
Chloe was an early starter to hockey.
"I've been playing since I was about four,'' she said.
Hockey is family sport.
"My mum grew up playing it as did my aunties,'' Chloe said.
She started with Sharks and remains with the club, having progressed through the grades. Chloe now plays division one in the Manning and Mid North Coast League competitions.
Chloe had her first taste of representative hockey in under 11s at the York Cup in Tamworth. Since then she's been a regular in Manning sides through the age divisions before cementing a berth in the opens.
Sharks were beaten grand finalists last season in the Manning division one and premier league competitions. Tigers prevailed in both games.
"I think we're currently second on the ladder. We're still having it out with Tigers and we play them this weekend.''
Touch football's Chloe's other sporting outlet. She was a representative player as a schoolgirl but now confines herself to playing in the mixed grades on Monday nights in summer.
"That keeps me busy over summer,'' she said.
