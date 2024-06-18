Relive the dance hall days with old time moves

Greg Mullens has a fondness for music and old time dancing, and he wants to share the fun with others in the community.
He envisages a monthly dance and music morning in Taree to relive dance hall days, with music such as Running Bear, Hokey Pokey, Bye Bye Blackbird and so many more favourites.
"I'd like feedback from the community about how many people would be interested in having an old time dance, maybe foxtrot barn dances, Pride of Erin, waltzes and then maybe some line dancing, and then maybe some free dancing to ABBA or Boney M!" Greg says.
At the moment nothing is planned, as Greg is looking for expressions of interest from groups such as retirement villages, care facilities, community groups and the general public.
Or maybe you are an instructor who would like to share your knowledge/skills in old time dancing,
Greg is also looking for a location to hold the monthly dances at, such as a local hall or club.
"If we got into a club, then then there's a chance that some of them, because it's an outing, might want to stay for lunch," Greg says.
The plan is for a time frame from 10am - 12pm with the day of the week to be discussed, depending on the location, lunch or other activities that may be available.
"These events will be fortunate to have DJ Sir Rocko leading the morning," Greg says.
"Sir Rocko is well experienced, a fantastic entertainer and always knows the right music to create the perfect atmosphere. A fun filled morning of music so dancing will be guaranteed.
"If you are involved in a group or club, get in touch, organise your bus to commute your folks to and from the event.
"Now with COVID behind us it's time to create a new activity, a time to bring the dance hall days back and help bring the community together!"
For more information and to register your interest contact Lyn on 0439 999 428.
