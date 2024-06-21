Dogs are the best...but a cat, no way

TO be honest, we've always been what is sometimes described as a "dog person".
We like dogs. They're the best people.
Never argue. Always there when needed. Loyal to a fault. All they ask is a regular feed, a walk and a pat every now and then.
Yep, it's fair to say we enjoy the company of dogs. Why, we've happily owned a couple of canines in our time, stretching right back to the beautiful border collie Lady back in the 1960s, to the always-faithful fox terrier Patch in the 1970s and finally the larger-than-life Tia, our best friend from circa 1997 to 2011.
The day we had to take Tia to the vet for the last time remains one of our saddest memories, just shading the loss to Taree United in the 1978 under 18 grand final.
It's unlikely we'll get another dog while we're domiciled at Struggle Street. We had to fortify the place to stop Tia escaping and now due to the open space plan we now have at Struggle Street, it would be impossible to keep a dog in check (admission: we have no idea what open space plan means).
All this leads into cats. We've never owned a cat and have never really wanted the responsibility. Not even the Great Struggle Street Mice Plague of 1995 could sway our thinking.
But a cat was in the spotlight Sunday when the Young Cleaning Lass (YCL) came around to give the place a much needed spruce-up.
We watched as she carried a large bundle of rubbish to the wheelie bin and were somewhat concerned at her failure to return immediately, mainly because she'd left the vacuum cleaner on and the noise was distracting while we were watching the footy.
"You have a cat,'' YCL finally announced.
"No way,'' we replied. "You're hallucinating, you must be inhaling some of that cleaning stuff.''
But upon inspection we found that we did indeed, have a cat on the premises, making itself quite at home on the front lawn.
We tried to shoo it away (the cat, not YCL, she still had four hours work to complete if she wanted her $5 fee) however, the cat paid no heed. It yawned, rolled over and went to sleep.
This week has been fraught as we're on Cat Watch. We don't want a cat, well fed or otherwise.
We mentioned our feline infestation during conversation at the hostelry.
"Is if a female cat?'' a fellow imbiber asked.
"No idea. Why?'' we replied.
"Well, if it is you don't have to worry,'' the imbiber continued.
"No woman ever stays too long at your place.''
Harsh, in fact catty, but fair.
