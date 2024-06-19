Oh deer! Feral animals spotted in Old Bar

Two small deer have been spotted very close in to Old Bar residential areas.
Some were spotted on Monday morning on vacant land bordered by Berber Road, Mistral Place and Old Bar Road.
How long will it be before they start wandering right into town and helping themselves to garden produce? They allegedly quite like roses in bloom.
At the next social outing for Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, members will be hosting meat raffles at Club Old Bar this coming Sunday, June 23, from 5pm to 7pm.
The sub-branch is grateful to Club Old Bar Social Golf Club for allowing them to fundraise on their nights at the club.
Participating sub-branch members will be enjoying a meal together following the raffles.
