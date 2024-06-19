Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Oh deer! Feral animals spotted in Old Bar

By Ian Dimmock
Updated June 19 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two small deer have been spotted very close in to Old Bar residential areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.