Laura Davidson brings The Carpenters to The MEC

The day after Laura Davidson left high school, she packed up and left Wingham, where she was born and grew up, and headed for the bright lights of Melbourne.
Oh July 13, 2024 Laura will be back in the Manning Valley, this time in the spotlight at The Manning Entertainment Centre, where she is performing her show, Superstar - The Carpenters Songbook.
Laura is no stranger to the stage, and bigger ones than The MEC. Laura tours the world as a member of ABBA tribute show, Bjorn Again.
"And I was lucky enough over the last 10 years to work with Bongo Starkie from Skyhook, so I've been touring with him as well singing the Skyhook catalogue.
But for now, it's all about The Carpenters.
"I always wanted to perform their songs live, because I just loved them so much," Laura said.
"Someone gave me a CD of theirs when I was a kid and I must admit, I looked at the cover and I thought, Oh my God, who are these guys? But I was instantly drawn in just because of the harmonies and the beautiful overdubbing of the vocals and Karen's voice, obviously, is immediately incredible.
"But I thought it would be quite an undertaking to perform it live just because there are so many parts to fill. And stupidly enough I sat down and transcribed it all and went ahead with it."
Laura says the show, which is the first she's created and organised herself, is going really well.
"We get such great feedback after every show."
Superstar - The Carpenters Songbook has now been going since 2018 (COVID notwithstanding), with all of the regular Melbourne shows sold out.
For the Taree show, Laura is remembering her roots. Her old primary school music teacher, Pam Archer, has been invited to play a song with Laura and her band on stage, and Laura has also asked Wingham Brush Public School if they'd like to have students join her as well.
"And It would be really nice to have some people that I grew up with come and see that there is plenty of scope for the future and there is opportunity out there if you're willing to take a bit of a risk.
"I was lucky to have a really supportive mum. Even though we came from very, very humble beginnings with not much money, she was always really encouraging for me to go ahead and pursue a career in singing because I guess she believed in me."
Superstar - The Carpenters Songbook is at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Saturday, July 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online at mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
