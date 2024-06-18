Burnt stump dedicated to fallen hero

The stump of a burnt tree, which was being extinguished by a Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteer when he was killed last year, will be preserved as a memorial.
Diamond Beach RFS captain, Leo Fransen was a member of a strike team from the Mid-Coast District RFS which had travelled to fight the Hudson fire burning near the Narran Lakes nature reserve, Lightning Ridge.
The long-serving captain and RFS life-member was on the first day of deployment when tragedy struck.
The 75-year-old was hit by a branch from a burning tree.
Last weekend more than 80 family members, including Captain Fransen's wife, Margaret, RFS colleagues, along with NSW Ambulance, Forestry and NSW Fire and Rescue members travelled to the Grawin opal fields to pay tribute to this fallen hero.
The group also was joined by the Grawin community and the RFS chaplain to lay wreaths at the site of Captain Fransen's tragic death.
It was a day of mixed emotions for the group, many visiting the site for the first time.
But, it was a good day, Diamond Beach RFS captain, Ron Smith said.
Organised by the Diamond Beach volunteers, the special tribute event has been on the drawing board since early this year.
"We wanted to get some idea of what happened and to bring closure," he said.
"It (also) gave the brigade an opportunity to meet the people out there (Grawin)."
Plaques - which have been placed at the nearby Sheepyard war memorial - remembering the heroic efforts of RFS volunteers also were unveiled.
"It was a special day."
