Taree youth arrested for Newcastle crimes

A 15-year-old youth from Taree was arrested for being involved in a break, enter and steal offence in Newcastle.
On May 18 a white BMW was stolen from a New Lambton address during a the offence.
On May 20, just after midnight, the vehicle was sighted in Taree being driven on Macquarie Street where the car was pursued by police, but the chase was terminated due to safety concerns shortly after.
The car was located the same day in Grandis Parade, Taree. The vehicle was seized and forensically examined.
On Thursday, June 13, police allege the Taree youth was identified as being involved in the offences. The young person was arrested by officers attached to the Manning Great Lakes Proactive Crime Team and taken to Taree Police Station.
The young person, who was on bail at the time, was charged with Driving a conveyance - Stolen Vehicle and Goods In Custody suspected of being stolen.
He was bail refused by police to appear at a Children's Court.
On Thursday evening, June 13, a collision occurred between an unregistered motorcycle and a 4WD on Bushland Drive, Taree.
The rider, a 27-year-old male from Taree, suffered head injuries and a compound fracture to his leg. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, and was taken to Manning Base Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
The rider was airlifted by Westpac helicopter to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and have obtained CCTV footage. Police are calling for any witnesses and or members of the public with Dash Cam footage to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Taree Police Station.
This serious injury collision is a reminder for motorcyclists to wear the appropriate safety equipment, only ride registered and roadworthy motorcycles on the road and to be safe.
In recent weeks Taree Police have seized a number of unregistered motorcycles due to serious danger riders are putting themselves in by riding on roads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.