Council offering eco certification support

MidCoast Council is offering local tourism operators the opportunity to strengthen their appeal to high yielding, environmentally conscious visitor markets by becoming ECO Certified with Ecotourism Australia.
Council, in partnership with key local, state and national stakeholders, is itself on the journey to certifying the Barrington Coast an eco destination by the end of this year.
Eco destination certification status will position the Barrington Coast as a world class destination, backed by a commitment to ongoing sustainable practices, and providing high-quality nature-based experiences, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"With travellers becoming more environmentally conscious and looking to minimise their impact on the environment, this certification highlights the businesses committed to sustainability, and the authentic experiences our region has to offer," Mr De Szell said.
In conjunction with its eco destination certification journey, MidCoast Council is encouraging all tourism businesses in the region to consider completing the certification programs offered by Ecotourism Australia.
These certification programs assure travellers that certified products and businesses are backed by a strong, well-managed commitment to sustainable practices.
Tourism businesses and experiences are certified using international best practice standards.
Council will provide funding and support for up to four local tourism businesses to undertake the ECO Business Certification Program.
"We are seeking expressions of interest from businesses who wish to undertake their eco certification," Mr De Szell said.
"While undertaking the program you will receive coaching calls from Ecotourism Australia and check-ins from our tourism industry development officer."
To get involved in the program complete the expression of interest by 4.30pm on June 21.
Details can be found at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Business/Business-support/Eco-Destination-Certification
Council will assess the applications and successful applicants will be notified later this month.
