Latrell Mitchell named in NSW side for State of Origin game two

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 17 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 10:29am
TAREE'S Latrell Mitchell will play his first match for NSW since 2021 when he lines up at left centre for game two of the State of Origin rugby league series at Melbourne on Wednesday, June 26.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

