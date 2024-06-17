Chatham go on a goal scoring rampage against Cougars

CHATHAM went on a goal scoring rampage in the Manning C-grade men's hockey game against Cougars, winning 9-1.
Matt Halliday in particular was in form, cracking three goals.
Veteran Mark Styles scored a double. Marty Bisby also had a strong game for the Wolves.
"We have a mixture of younger players and masters this year,'' team manager Jo Elliott said.
"Our youngest player is 13 with our oldest in their 60s.''
In the other round 11 C-grade men's games Tigers Gold accounted for competition leader Wingham 2-1 while Sharks defeated Tigers Blue 3-0.
Chatham sits in fourth place on 20 points with Gloucester although they are ahead on differential. Seven sides are in the competition.
Meanwhile, Manning under 16 girls were beaten 1-0 by Far North Coast in the semi-finals of the state division two championships played in Bathurst.
Manning, coached by Mark Atkins, finished on top of the ladder at the completion of the round games.
Katrina Brown was the manager.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.