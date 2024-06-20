Football Mid North Coast looking forward to a fine weekend

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast is hoping to get a full round of southern league junior and senior fixtures played this weekend.
Like most sports, football has battled a wet winter sporting season with a number of games postponed. However, better conditions are forecast for this weekend.
Taree's Omaru Park will host two Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's fixtures on Friday night.
Wingham plays Pacific Palms at 6.30pm while Taree tackles Old Bar Gladiators at 8.15pm.
Hallidays Point will be home to Tuncurry-Forster Gold at 8pm while Tuncurry-Forster Black meets Wallamba at Tuncurry, also from 8pm.
Moorland meets Great Lakes United at Moorland, the game kicking off at 6.30pm.
There'll also be two games at Old Bar. Old Bar Barbarians and Cundle Jets meet at 6.30pm with Tinonee and Lansdowne to follow at 8.15pm.
Tuncurry-Forster Gold and Cundletown have dominated the competition for a number of years and lead the ladder after seven rounds with 21 points.
Old Bar Barbarians and Wingham follow on 18.
Wingham Warriors play Wallamba on Saturday at Hallidays Point and will back up next Tuesday to tackle Halidays Point in a deferred Southern League men's game.
Taree Wildcats will look for revenge for a shock loss to Great Lakes last start in their return game at Omau Park on Saturday.
Hallidays Point will be at home to Tinonee while Tuncurry-Forster Gold plays Gloucester at Tuncurry.
Lansdowne has the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.