Premiers Wingham click into gear with strong win over Tuncurry Gold

DEFENDING premiers Wingham Warriors will play Wallamba in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League game on Saturday then back up to play Hallidays Point and Hallidays Point next Tuesday in a catch-up encounter.
Like many sports, football is battling to get all washed out games played following the continued rain.
"We played Wallamba on the long weekend - that was postponed from the opening week of the season,'' Wingham president Brad McPherson explained.
"Now we have Hallidays next Tuesday. We're starting to clear our backlog.''
The Warriors clicked into something like their best form when accounting for Tuncurry-Forster Gold 5-0 at Wingham.
Rain the previous night and that morning ensured a heavy track, however, McPherson said the pitch was in reasonable condition.
"We were lucky that was the only game played on our main field though,'' he added.
Nathan Smith was named players' player in what McPherson was a clinical performance by the Warriors.
Wingham had a disjointed start to the season and were upset by Gloucester in the opening match. However, they're recovered since and are now looking forward to playing the competition leaders, Taree Wildcats.
Meanwhile the club will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 20. There will be a full day of junior and senior fixtures followed by a function at the Australian Hotel, Wingham that night.
All life members and current and former players are welcome to attend.
Wingham now fields senior men's and women's sides along with under 12s, 15s and 18 and 15 mini roos (6 to 11 years) teams.
