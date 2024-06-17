Blair's late goal locks up scores in Bulls and Blues encounter

NICK Beacham turned in his best performance for Taree City in the 16-16 draw against Wauchope in the Group Three Rugby League game played at the Jack Neal Oval.
A gain this season from Wingham, Beacham was switched to five-eighth for the clash. He usually plays in the forwards.
However, the move didn't seem to bother him. He harassed the Wauchope defence all game, scoring two tries while he also kicked judiciously in general play.
Captain-coach Christian Hazard said the game was a must win for the Bulls. While they didn't grab the two points, it at least keeps the Bulls in contact with the top five.
Jake Hazard switched from five-eighth to fullback and also played strongly for Taree. Harry Wallis went into the match under a cloud due to an ankle problem sustained at training during the week but also had a big game for the Bulls in the forwards.
Taree opened the scoring via a try to centre Charlie Dignam early in the first half however, Wauchope responded with a four pointer to centre Sam Ylias. Just before the break Wauchope interchange player Kahlan Duncan crossed to give the Blues an 8-4 lead.
Beacham scored twice after the resumption and Tash Abbott converted both to give Taree a 16-8 lead at one point. Ylias notched his second try and that was converted by Owen Blair to reduce the margin to 16-14. Three minutes from fulltime the Blues received a penalty and Blair added the goal to lock up the scores.
There were some concerns about the decision from the Taree camp, however, officials wouldn't further comment.
The Neal Oval held up well despite the soaking it received on Friday night and Saturday.
Taree City meets Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday at Tuncurry, where the teams will play for the Dan Aldridge Memorial Shield. Aldridge played for both clubs. This will also be a fund raiser for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Port City downed Forster-Tuncurry 20-16 in the game at Port Macquarie.
