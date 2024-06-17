Grease is the word, and The MEC is the place

Manning Valley Anglican College presents the hit musical Grease at the Manning Entertainment Centre for four shows.
The school edition of Grease tones down some of the mature themes and language of the original version while retaining its catchy musical numbers, vibrant characters, and nostalgic atmosphere.
It's a fun and lively exploration of teenage life, love, and self-discovery, with memorable songs like Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', and You're the One That I Want that are sure to have audiences tapping their toes and singing along.
"The musical team have worked tirelessly to make this as professional as we can and we believe the final outcome will have audiences blown away," musical director, Kim Sullivan said.
"We want them to experience what a small school on the Mid-Coast is capable of when many people come together and make theatre magic.
"This has been a journey for all the cast and crew to prepare such a large-scale performance.
"At MVAC we take great pride in the extra-curricular activities provided to students, but this truly takes the cake - hours upon hours of dedication to bring a full-blown stage production to life.
"From the main cast to the production crew, live band and dancers, this production is more than just another high school musical, it is a musical of high calibre.
Grease will be one of the only live musicals to grace to The MEC stage this year.
Grease is at The MEC from June 20-22, with matinee performances on Thursday and Friday, and evening shows on Friday and Saturday.
"We are definitely feeling the musical mayhem vibe building as sets are now constructed and being painted, costumes are almost complete, professional photo shoots are happening, ticket sales are increasing, choreography is being fine tuned, singing energy is lifting, lighting is being designed, tech decisions are being finalised and acting is on point!" Ms Sullivan said."
"Get transported back to Rydell High with Sandy, Danny, and the gang. It's going to be electrifying!"
Tickets are available online through The MEC and they are selling fast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.