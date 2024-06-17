Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Grease is the word, and The MEC is the place

By Staff Reporters
June 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning Valley Anglican College presents the hit musical Grease at the Manning Entertainment Centre for four shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.