Wayne's epic quest to raise awareness of foster care system

Wayne Curran freely admits he was once an angry, destructive young man.
But, after "discovering" jogging while taking part in an alcohol rehabilitation program during one of his many stints "at his majesty's pleasure" Wayne's life turned around.
Later this month Wayne will embark on a journey that will encompass his new-found life when, accompanied by Australian ultra-marathon athlete, motivational speaker, and former politician Pat Farmer AM, he jogs 494 kilometres from Kempsey to Sydney.
Along the way he will re-tell his story to raise awareness and support for the foster care system.
But, to understand the reason behind Wayne's epic journey we must take a step back in time.
Wayne's early childhood was a succession of violence, abuse and torture at the hands of a violent adult.
By the time he was six Wayne was already considered "damaged goods" and removed from his mother's care by Child Welfare Service.
The group home responsible for his care had difficulty securing long term foster care due to his behaviours, as a result of trauma.
"I drifted from one foster placement to another and back and forth to the group home," Wayne said.
"If I thought the abuse I had suffered in my early years had been bad, I soon realised it was only the beginning of what I had to endure once moved into the care of the group home and the foster system.
"It was soul destroying; it was torturous and worse of all, it was never ending."
Wayne was in his 20s when he had found his "best friend'" alcohol.
"Alcohol took away the bad thoughts, the hate, the shame and in return gave me a false confidence," he said.
"Before long I was drinking every day, in fact I couldn't get through the day without it and as time went on what was once my best friend was now leading me down a path of further self-destruction.
"I had become an alcoholic, only worse, an alcoholic with a bad temper who turned to violence because I didn't know any other way."
Corrective Services NSW became Wayne's second home for 24 years as he continued down a destructive path of drinking and reoffending.
He was in and out of the system on 34 occasions until a couple of years ago when he entered into an alcohol program at one of the jails he was housed in.
"Despite an attitude that didn't care too much for rehabilitation programs, I completed what I had to and somewhere in among the discussions of the daily group sessions a seed was planted.
"Slowly I started to see my life through a different lens.
"Each day I continued to attend classes with an open mind and before too long I started opening my mind to other possibilities, too, and that's when I found running.
"I would run all day or whenever I got given the chance, depending on the jail schedule.
"Running became everything to me, it was my escape, my freedom, and it helped build my strength physically, emotionally, and mentally.
"Running gave me time to think, it took me away from the jail yard politics and mixing with the negative talk.
"Later down the track, after I had noticed so much of my life was changing for the better, I made the decision that I wanted to give back; I wanted to do my part in helping others who may have a similar story to mine.
"That's when I decided I wanted to raise awareness for the foster care system through running.
"I want to explain what it was like, what it is now and most importantly what it can be in the future.
"I only just survived child care and became broken in the process but it shouldn't be like this, it should be a place for children and teenagers to flourish knowing that they are valued and loved."
Wayne and Pat will begin their six-day marathon journey to the Sydney Opera House next Friday, June 21 from Kempsey Court House.
Along the way the pair will visit AOD rehabilitation centres and hostels to share Wayne's story.
"Rather than running away from his past and mistakes, I was blown away that Wayne is using them to make a difference to the next generation of kids going through the foster care system," Mr Farmer said.
"While this run is about Wayne telling his story, it's also about having the right systems set up for carers so they can look after foster children with the support they sorely lack," he said.
Run begins at 9.30am on Thursday, June 20, and finishes approximately 10am, Thursday, June 27.
Kempsey-Port Macquarie, June 20; Coopernook, June 21; Foster, June 22; Bulahdelah, June 23; Raymond Terrace, June 24; Toukley, June 25; Ettalong, June 26; and Sydney, June 27.
Kempsey Court House to Sydney Opera House, covering 494 kilometres, travelling approximately 70 kilometres daily.
