On the bench with Mick and Gary

GRAHAM Goodwin has been a trainer with the Taree City Rugby League Club for 26 years.
In that time Goodwin has experienced the highs and the lows that are all part of being involved with a sporting organisation.
Round six of the Group Three competition will be played this weekend and it promises to be the best of the season to date, featuring four potentially entertaining fixtures. Wingham hosts Port Sharks while Taree City is at home to Wauchope on Saturday while Old Bar tackles Macleay Valley at Old Bar and Port City meets Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday.
Goodwin agreed that the clash against Wauchope could define Taree City's season as the Bulls chase their first win for 2024. He also has some thoughts on what the Bulls need to do to again join the ranks of the group's powerhouses.
Gary Bridge talks State of Origin and again says Latrell Mitchell is a must for game two. Joseph Suaalii's game one send off also gets a mention, with Bridge and Goodwin agreeing it was the right decision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.