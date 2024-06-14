Visit the gallery and embrace our Manning talent

Looking for inspiration? There's a place you can go and immerse yourself in beauty, and it costs nothing but your time.
I'm talking about the Manning Regional Art Gallery which I visited this week - it's something I don't do enough of.
Specifically I went to view Tinonee artist, Rod Spicer's exhibition. It is captivating and stunning.
I am not creative - maybe with words but not with any other medium. I admire people who can create and the Manning Valley has what I believe is more than our fair share of talented people.
I went to school with Rod Spicer - we called him 'Spirit'. I've long been a fan of his art and he just keeps getting better. He was one of the artists featured in a series the Manning River Times produced in 2018 called Studio Spaces.
His body work, completed over the past two years - assistant gallery director Jane Hosking tells me - is entitled A Long Summer. Much of his subject matter is local, some take you back to that 'black summer' as bushfires burned all around.
Accompanying Rod's body of work is a joint exhibition by father and daughter, Dave Collins and Jessie Beard, both local artists and both focused on nature, using the Manning as inspiration. It's abstract and colourful. Jessie's flannel flowers were a personal favourite.
While there has been talk about a new gallery in the future, the current gallery has grown into a wonderful space. It has a variety of uses, not just paintings. For example, tonight's the soulful singer, Goldheist will use the grand piano in a dinner concert hosted by Friends of the Gallery.
The gallery is open today Saturday. Entry is free. Some rain is forecast for the weekend so indoor activities might be an option.
More things to do feature in our ever-growing 'what's on' guide on our website. This list is updated daily in some cases and event organisers are encouraged to get in touch with us to have their event added. My email address is toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Enjoy your weekend,
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
