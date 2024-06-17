Business owner shares her expertise

With just on a month before entries close in this year's Coastline Credit Union MidCoast Business Awards, judges' co-ordinator, Faye Murray is sharing her expertise to assist business owners and managers with their entries.
Working as a business coach for more than two decades, Ms Murray has a wealth of corporate knowledge, primarily in the hair and beauty industries.
Her success has earned her a place as an inductee in both the Hair Expo Hall of Fame and the Australian Beauty Industry Awards Hall of Fame, while she was a founding board member of Australian Hairdressing Council and a founding council member of Aesthetics Beauty Industry Council.
"Having impartial judges is key to the integrity of the awards," Ms Murray said.
"Every submission will be carefully considered by individually selected judges located out of the region," she said.
"It is important all businesses feel that the time and effort put into their submission is fairly consider and assessed without bias or pre-conception."
Ms Murray has put together a list of tips to help with your application.
Step one: Carefully read and understand the guidelines provided. Pay attention to submission requirements, deadlines, word limits and any specific criteria or categories.
Choose relevant categories: Determine the most suitable categories for your business. Identify where your strengths lie and which categories align best with your achievements during the awards period.
Set out each point: Make sure each point is displayed so it is not too wordy and contains key points that stand out and are easy to identify. Dot points, bold words, change of font, statistics and quotes work well.
Gather data and evidence: Collect relevant data and evidence to support your submission. This may include financial performance, customer testimonials, case studies, project outcomes, points of difference and any other measures of success.
Address each point: Structure your submission to address each evaluation point or question provided in the awards application. Be specific and provide examples to demonstrate how your business meets or exceeds each criterion.
Training initiatives: Share training that has been offered during the period and the benefits to personal development, customer service and team culture.
Focus on impact: Share the impact of your business activities, in terms of financial performance, social responsibility, sustainability, employment opportunities, gender neutral policies or other relevant areas. Show the positive outcomes and benefits achieved.
Highlight innovation: Showcase any innovative approaches, technologies or strategies that set your business apart from competitors. Explain how these innovations drive value and contribute to your success.
Proof read and edit: Review your submission carefully for grammar and spelling. Ensure that your content is clear, concise and free of errors. Consider seeking feedback from colleagues or mentors to refine your submission further.
"Aim to submit your entry well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute rush, or technical issues," she said.
"Double-check that you have completed all required fields and attached any necessary documents or files.
"By following these tips and putting together a well-crafted and comprehensive awards submission, you can increase your chances of standing out and earning recognition for your business achievements."
