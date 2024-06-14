Rock Steady: doco on Bulga Forest sit-in on SBS

A short documentary which features Bulga State Forest near Elands, and local environmentalist Chris Sheed, has been picked up by SBS.
Titled Rock Steady, the short film is a mere five minutes long but its message packs a punch - the power of community and individuals stepping up to save native forests.
Rock Steady is named after a tree in the Bulga Sate Forest that served as "home" for protesters who staged a 60-day "treesit" high in the branches of the tree, in attempts to stop the Forestry Corporation of NSW from logging the forest.
One of the treesitters was Mitra Ellis, who sat 18 nights in the tree, however, not all consecutively. It was Mitra who christened the tree with its name. Mitra tells the story of how the tree was named in the short film.
The film was produced and directed by Lauri Jones-Male, a student at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School in Sydney.
"We were very fortunate for her to have picked up on the issue with the Bulga forest and the forest issues in general, and decide to cobble this little thing together," Mr Sheed said.
"I was quite pleased to have a lot of my drone footage in there."
Also appearing in the film is north coast ecologist Mark Graham, who has made headlines in recent years.
"He's been persecuted by the Forestry Commission and just just recently had a successful case I think, against two forest workers who had assaulted him in the forest," Mr Sheed said.
Rock Steady can be streamed free on SBS On Demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.