Dedication to Taree Arts Council awarded with life membership

David Saville says he doesn't believe he's earned the right to life membership of Taree Arts Council, despite being a member for three years shy of four decades.
"I'm honoured, but I don't think I deserve it," David says.
However, Taree Arts Council (TAC) begs to differ. David was awarded with life membership of the theatre group on Wednesday, June 4.
David's first role in a stage production with TAC was in 1987 (he thinks, saying he can't be sure) in Paint Your Wagon.
Since then, he has performed in so many productions, or worked on them backstage, that he can't remember all of their names nor how many. He says the productions "all tangle together", as he was also a member of the Upper Lansdowne Players, Mirage Theatre and the Armchair Theatre.
There is one TAC production that stands out for David - Little Shop of Horrors - in 1995. It was David's first lead role (he played Seymour Krelborn).
"I don't consider myself a singer and Mike Collins, the director, seemed to have enough faith in me to help carry leading the show," David says.
"I've never worked harder in my life (than) with that show, but it has really good memories because I love the show."
Not only has David been involved on stage and behind the scenes backstage, but he has served, and is still serving, various administrative positions.
He was secretary for five years, has helped out with posters and promotion of productions, is the archivist, and has written the newsletter for 11 years.
David says things have changed a bit recently, not least because they have lost members to old age and illness.
"The Arts Council has always been my second home. My friends are all involved in it, and they are like my second family.
"Again, we've lost quite a few recently, and I'd like to acknowledge all of them.
"And there's a lot of life members have worked a great deal harder than I have," David says.
