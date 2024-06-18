Wingham's Australian Hotel sells for $8 million

For the past few years metropolitan buyers have been snapping up country pubs, Wingham's Australian Hotel being one of them.
Purchased by a syndication led by Nick Quinn and the O'Hara Group in 2021 along with Taree's Royal Hotel, who also purchased the Manning Hotel in 2022 and the Old Bar Tavern in 2023, the Australian Hotel has once again changed hands.
In May it was announced publican Tim Smith secured the Wingham pub for $8 million.
Mr Smith, who lives with his family at South West Rocks, also owns the Macksville Hotel, and has a number of leasehold hotels. However, he only operates the Macksville Hotel, and now, the Australian Hotel, locally known as the "top pub".
Mr Smith and his wife were both born and bred in Kempsey, and he says he is "postcode driven" in regards to business. What he means by this is he has to feel an emotional tie to the postcode.
He took 2-3 years looking for just the operational venue.
"We love Macksville, we love the postcode, we love the people, and we were looking for something similar," Mr Smith said.
I wouldn't want to run a venue I wouldn't feel comfortable bringing the kids into or towns that I'm bringing my kids into.- Tim Smith, publican Australian Hotel
"And then we walked in here and it just felt right. I like the town, we like what it could be. I think its got a great little CBD, it's got a good vibe about it. And I love the coffee shops!
"And another clincher for us to come to the town was it is really proactive in regards to events through the year.
"I wouldn't want to run a venue I wouldn't feel comfortable bringing the kids into or towns that I'm bringing my kids into," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith also sees the hotel as part of the fabric of the local community, not just a business to make money.
An example of this is the $2500 scholarships that the business currently provides to three schools in the Macksville area, "to keep them engaged in senior studies with a particular student predominately in hospitality areas," Mr Smith said.
He plans on carrying on the tradition with the Australian Hotel and Wingham High School, however, as he has only just purchased the hotel and is spending his days getting his head around the business, he is yet to speak to the school.
The scholarship is not the way his business contributes to the community.
We actually have a set percentage of our bottom line that we give to community spend, whether that be scholarships, sponsorships, donations, we do karma kegs for local families.- Tim Smith, publican Australian Hotel
"There's not too many things we don't sponsor in Macksville. We tend to stay with or try to focus on the ones with junior development, like soccer clubs and all that sort of stuff, which we're already engaged with."
With the purchase of the top pub, Mr Smith has inherited sponsorship of Wingham Football Club, which he intends to continue.
"They seem like a great club," he said.
"We actually have a set percentage of our bottom line that we give to community spend, whether that be scholarships, sponsorships, donations, we do karma kegs for local families."
Karma kegs, for those not in the know, are fundraisers, whereby a publican will set aside a keg for the night with the proceeds of sales from that keg being donated to a particular cause, such as a family doing it tough.
The pub will retain its 13 poker machines, the revenue from which helps put back money into the community.
"Whatever your view is on gaming, it helps - I wouldn't be considering spending what I'm spending. I think we're about $35,000 or $40,000 back into the postcode in Macksville. And I'd like to think that in the future, we can sort of move in that direction as well.
"We're not someone who comes in and starts swinging axes straight away," Mr Smith said when asked did he have plans to make any changes.
"We've got designers coming in to do a mud map on where we're at, and we'll throw a budget at it and what we can achieve with that budget and then do up plans.
The first priority is food, Mr Smith said.
"We're really food driven; we liked doing functions and food. That's sort of what we're hanging our hat on."
As for any refurbishment, that is going to be a while in the future.
"I like the idea of sitting in, seeing what works and what doesn't work and slowly working my way through it," Mr Smith said.
