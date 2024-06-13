Tinonee Topics: Wharf finally being repaired three years after floods

I noticed that workmen have started this week on the repairs of the damaged punt approach and wharf area which was damaged in the last disastrous floods a couple of years ago.
It is hoped it will again be a safe place to fish from and to launch boats.
Wingham Services Club's Parkview Café was the venue for the June 2024 meeting of the Wingham RSL Sub-branch's monthly meeting which was a special event.
After the opening a special presentation of five Commemorative Medallions celebrating the 75th anniversary of the End of World War II were presented to family members of those who had given service to their country.
Service personnel who were remembered were David Manning Glenn, Edward William Greaves (my uncle), Oscar Paff, Harold Johnson and Frank Summerville, and they all had representatives accept the medallions (as all are deceased) on their behalf.
Congratulations were also extended to Sub-branch member and former president, Ron Irwin for his recent award of an OAM in the King's Birthday Honours.
All are invited to come along to Tinonee Hall this Saturday to enjoy a day of free entertainment and fun and to meet up with some of the locals. There will be things to do and see to entertain everyone.
Came home from Wingham on Thursday morning and noticed that the council workmen are again on the job patching up some of the many potholes between Tinonee and as far as Mondrook turn.
Hopefully they will go a little further into Wingham as there are a couple of nasty ones just past the Bootawa Dam Road turnoff and down the hill towards Brushy Cutting Lookout, however we must be thankful for at least what is being done.
The June meeting of the Tinonee Historical Society will take place this coming Tuesday morning, June 18 commencing at 9am at the museum. All members and persons who would like to become a member of the aociety are most welcome.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Wingham was filled to capacity for the funeral of well known Killabakh local, Damien Marinus Kuik, on Thursday morning, June 13 for the service which was conducted by Father Kevin Corrigan.
Tributes were delivered by son Kieren. Pall Bearers were Damien's fellow Killabakh Rural Fire Service personnel.
Deepest sympathy was extended to his wife Julie and family members Kieren, Megan, Claire and Holly.
Following the church service the cortege moved to Killabakh Cemetery for the burial with all gathering at Killabakh Hall to share refreshments and memories of Damien.
