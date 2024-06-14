Big seas could wipe out fishing

The westerlies have flattened out the seas and made outside fishing very comfortable this week.
However, big seas are predicted for the weekend and boats won't be going out for a few days.
Good sized snapper have been boated from the northern and southern grounds from the close in reefs. Tailor and bream have been bagged from the beaches and headlands, the tailor on lures and bait and the bream on worms, pippies and fish baits.
Bream and luderick are biting well in the estuary on yabbies at night.
Flathead are still taking soft plastic lures above Taree.
Fishing should be good in the river but unpleasant on the beaches and rocks this weekend due to the big seas.
Meanwhile with whale migration season in full swing and the peak period of late-June to early-July still to come, SLSNSW is warning those heading to the coastline to participate in rock fishing, whale watching or any other recreational activities, to exercise caution.
In the last two weeks we have seen four drownings at this location, all of which stemming from people participating in activities on exposed rock shelves which pose serious risks," SLSNSW CEO, Steve Pearce said.
"We cannot stress enough, particularly at this time of year where we see more and more people coming to the coastline for activities other than swimming, that it is still very important that you take caution and understand your limits in these treacherous locations."
The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for Sydney and Hunter regions for today and tomorrow (11-12 June).
With just under three weeks remaining for the reporting year, rock fishing drownings specifically in NSW currently sits at 9 - a 50% jump on the previous year (6 between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023).
Volunteer patrols across NSW ended on 28 April 2024, however flags are still up at some beaches - patrolled through the winter months by lifeguards. Find your nearest patrolled location by visiting the BeachSafe app or website.
