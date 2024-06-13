Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Free

Pacific Highway traffic changes

June 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single lane closures and a 40km/h speed reduction will be in place during work hours. Picture Shutterstock.
Single lane closures and a 40km/h speed reduction will be in place during work hours. Picture Shutterstock.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway, Coolongolook, to carry out maintenance work on Curreeki Creek Bridge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.