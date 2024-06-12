Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Council

Council takes out prestigious award

By Staff Reporters
June 13 2024 - 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast Council has been recognised for the development of an outstanding strategic recreation planning portfolio.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.