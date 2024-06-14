Preparing for the future with Community Resilience meeting

The next monthly Resilience meeting will be held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Tuesday evening June 25 commencing at 6.30pm.
Community-led Resilience Teams are being formed in villages along the Mid North Coast and on Tuesday, March 19 we commenced holding meetings to look at Lansdowne forming our own Resilience team (what is involved and how it would work).
We would love your ideas for what else we can do as a community supporting each other.
As communication is critical. a well-planned network is vital. We need to be better prepared if and when we find our area living with fires or floods again in the future.
Everyone is invited to come along.
The monthly Open Music Day is on again on Sunday, June 12 at the Lansdowne Community Hall. Come along for a fun and entertaining day.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Market day is on June 29. Doors open at 8am until 12 noon. If you are interested in booking a stall please phone 6556 7146.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club's next outing will be on the weekend of July 6-7 with the target species being morwong and salmon.
The Fishing Club is holding the pairs bowls competition on Saturday, July 13 starting at 10am. Anyone wishing to play must have their names in on the list by Sunday, July. You do not need to be a bowler to enter. For further information about the bowls competition you can contact Steve on 0412 124 405 or any of the Fishing Club members.
The next seafood raffles night will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Saturday evening, July 13. There will be 15 seafood trays, 13 meat trays, one fruit and vegetable tray and the $40 supporter's tray.
