Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Plan reveals how region will sell itself to international tourists

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "Hunter Region", which also encompasses the Mid-Coast in this instance, will sell itself as "a slice of real Australia" and "where the locals hang out" to international tourists, a new strategy has revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.