Fears the underdone Tigers could be rusty

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins fears his side will be 'rusty' for tomorrow's Group Three Rugby League clash against the highly rated Port Sharks at the Regional Australia Bank Stadium in Wingham.
This will be Wingham's first game since losing to Wauchope on May 25 due to a washout and then a general bye for the long weekend. The Tigers have had limited use of the main field at Wingham for training due to wet weather while tomorrow will be just their second game in six weeks.
Collins said the first grade side has only trained once on their main field since round one.
"We train on a mod league field with the 18s and reserves,'' Collins said.
"Otherwise we've been doing road runs or hill sprints, it's far from ideal. You could see in the game against Wauchope, we were flat as.''
On Saturday they tackle a Sharks side expected to push hard for higher honours this year.
"But we're close to full strength so that's one good thing,'' Collins said.
"We're all looking forward to a game.''
This will be only the second time the Tigers have played at home and the first since the opening round win against Port City on Saturday, April 27.
The Tigers will be without utility forward Kyran Bubb who is hobbling due to a foot injury. Nathan Campbell slots into the run-on side after impressing in his only match this year, the loss to Wauchope. Jett Gilbert will back up from under 18s to play off the bench.
Ethan Ferguson is primed to make his debut for the Tigers. He'll partner Tim Bridge in the centres, with Matt Bridge shifting to the wing.
Collins pointed out that Ferguson has had game time this season, with the Northern Hawks in the Newcastle competition, where he played six games.
"He's ready to roll,'' Collins said.
The Tigers face two tough opponents in the next fortnight, the Sharks followed by Old Bar Pirates.
"Port's a clinical side, they're going to be a test,'' Collins said.
"They do all the little things round and they've also been playing a bit of footy, so that's going to help them.''
He added the Wingham field is drying out and should be in reasonable condition this weekend.
"It'll be a Soft 5 I reckon,'' he said.
Dates for Wingham's two deferred games have been confirmed.
The Tigers will play Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday, June 29 and Taree City on Saturday, July 27.
Both matches will be at the Regional Bank Australia Stadium.
