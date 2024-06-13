Have your say to shape the Mid-Coast's future

Residents have just over a fortnight to put forward their ideas and comment on a plan that will shape the Mid-Coast region's future.
"There's still plenty of time and opportunity to have your say on the strategy that will set the direction for the Mid-Coast for the next 10 years," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"We encourage everyone to head online to the MidCoast Community Strategic Plan and complete a short survey to tell us what your priorities are for the region in future," Cr Pontin said.
With final pop-ups still to be held in Nabiac and Taree, and the last community workshop in Hawks Nest next Monday, June 17 residents also can provide feedback directly to council staff.
The Taree pop-up at Envirofair has been rescheduled after the event was postponed.
The team will be located on Victoria Street near Raw Sugar café on Wednesday, June 19 from 9am-1pm.
This plan sets out the community's long-term vision and the outcomes that matter to them.
The plan is used by council and community, state and federal government agencies to plan for the region's future.
We know things change over time, so we want to know if there are emerging priorities for our region that need to be included in our plan.- Mayor, Claire Pontin
"The community is asked to review the plan every four years to ensure when new councillors come on-board, following a local government election, there is a clear direction from the community on what is important," Cr Pontin said.
The community's priorities are captured in the plan, and help council prepare its annual plans for implementation, she said.
Other agencies also will use the plan to deliver outcomes in the areas of their responsibility.
"We know things change over time, so we want to know if there are emerging priorities for our region that need to be included in our plan," Cr Pontin said.
For members of the community who do not have internet access or can't attend the events, call 0419 980 566 and leave a voicemail with feedback.
Consultation will close on Sunday, June 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.