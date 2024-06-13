Wildcats have no immediate premier plans

SEEKING a spot in the Football Mid North Coast Zone Premier League (ZPL) isn't on the radar for Taree Wildcats, coach Ben Sedlen said.
Even though the Wildcats are one of the leading sides in the FMNC Southern League, Sedlen said the club isn't in a position to move up to the ZPL.
Taree, Gloucester and Tuncurry-Forster lead the pointscore on 13, one clear of defending champions, Wingham.
The Wildcats were foundation members of the FMNC Premier League in 2000 (then known as the Oxley-Manning Premier League). Taree dropped back to the southern league last year after three tough years in the ill-fated Coastal Premier League that folded at the end of 2022.
While the Wildcats were among the southern league also-rans in 2023, they are equal leaders this year.
"This is the best side we've had for a long time,'' Sedlen said.
However, he said a start in the ZPL hasn't been discussed at club level and it won't happen in the short term. The ZPL was formed after the collapse of the Coastal League and is in its second year.
Only five clubs are involved and all are from the Hastings-Macleay area. Zone president Lance Fletcher has said previously getting a southern club in the ZPL is a priority.
"We'll see how we go this year, if we can stay consistent and at the top we could talk about the zone league,'' Sedlen said.
"But we have to prove that we are one of the top teams in this competition before we can worry about playing in a higher standard.''
Sedlen pointed out that Wingham has been the dominant southern league club in recent years.
"They haven't looked to push up (to the ZPL),'' he said. "For us to go to the zone league we would need to be at least at their level and we're not quite there yet.''
The Wildcats gained a number of players from Old Bar this year after the Barbarians didn't nominate a side in the men's competition. "I'd hope that if we have a successful season this year they'd want to stick around, because they are a tight knit group,'' Sedlen said.
However, he pointed out that even with the addition of the Old Bar players the Wildcats have a squad of 20 for the one grade southern league. The ZPL is a two grade competition.
"We do have some good juniors coming through, but half of them end up going to university,'' he said.
"So getting enough players for first and reserve grades would be an issue.''
Sedlen believes much of the problem lies with the number of clubs in the Manning. "We have Wingham, Tinonee, Taree and Lansdowne and that spreads the talent out,'' he said. "If you combine them into one side you'd come up with a strong side. But most blokes want to play in the same side as their mates and that's more important, having a bit of fun.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.