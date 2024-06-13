Manning's hockey's push for promotion to state division two next year

This follows their performance at the titles held in Newcastle, where Manning finished second in division three on a first-past-the-post system. Manning won four of six games, with 1-0 losses to Illawarra (2) and Central Coast.
Illawarra won the division.
Harry said Hockey NSW will be changing the state structure next year.
"Politics will come into play,'' he said.
"But I'll be doing everything I can for us to go up a division. The players deserve that for the effort they put in at Newcastle.''
He said the midfield was particularly strong throughout the campaign, with Lachie Harry, Toby Allan and Nick Gollan in particular outstanding. Harry said Manning dominated the clash against Central Coast but were thwarted by some excellent goal keeping.
"We made the chances, but just couldn't finish off,'' he said.
"That was a bit of a problem all weekend.''
However, Manning women will drop to division three after playing division two in Newcastle.
"They played pretty well, but we took a young side and not many of them had played together or at that level,'' Harry said.
He coached both teams.
Manning lost a close contest to New England in the relegation match.
Harry said young keeper Shakari Williams was the pick.
"She's only 14 or 15 and was under a lot of pressure at times, but she was superb,'' he said.
The more experienced players in Lara Watts, Jordan Hardy and Chloe Neal were also strong, he said.
Meanwhile, the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final could be played at Port Macquarie for the first time this year. Under the league's rules, this year the minor premiers in the men's competition will host the grand final. Camden Haven on 25, has opened a five point lead from Chatham, with Tigers third on 18.
Nine rounds remain before the start of the playoffs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.