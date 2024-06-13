Bulls turn to Tash for must win encounter

TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard looks set to call under 18 player Tash Abbott into the first grade side for Saturday's Group Three Rugby League clash against Wauchope at the Jack Neal Oval.
Hazard said Abbott would fulfill commitments in the under 18s but he's in line for a first grade spot. Abbott has played some first grade this season.
"We'll see how he pulls up first from under 18s,'' Hazard said.
"But he can cover a few positions, fullback, wing or centre or even off the bench.''
Hazard hopes the big stepping Abbott will provide a bit of X-Factor for his side in attack.
Hazard said this is a massive game for the Bulls in the context of their season.
"This is a must win for us,'' he said.
"Wauchope are a lot better than last year so we will have to be switched on for sure.''
Hazard said the Bulls can't afford to give the top five sides any more start if they wish to play finals football this year.
"We don't want to be chasing our arse at the back end of the year,'' Hazard added.
"They're getting better,'' he assured.
"Gym work and running around is fine now. I'll just pad it up and stay on the field.''
Hazard was due to finalise his squad at training last night. Consistent forward Harry Wallis was limping due to an ankle injury after training on Tuesday, but is expected to start against the physical Blues squad.
Centre Mark Fahey will have until the weekend to show he's recovered from a hamstring strain.
Hazard said Englishman Heath Phillips is expected back in Australia soon. He had to return home to sort out his visa. Phillips is a school teacher who played with Orange CYMS in Group 10 last year. He had been training with the Bulls before returning to England
"Heath's a big body, so hopefully we'll have him back soon,'' Hazard said.
Wauchope's only blemish this season was a first round loss to Old Bar.
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry and Port City have the opportunity to break their ducks for the season when they meet at Port on Sunday. Neither has won a game this year.
However the Hawks will be without halfback Harry Reardon, winger Don Lewin and fullback Colby Preston. Reardon has briefly returned home to England, Preston is unavailable due to a family commitment while Lewin has a broken wrist.
Coach Robbie Payne assured Reardon would be back and should be available for next weekend's game.
