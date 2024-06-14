Old Bar Pirates face biggest test in clash against Macleay Valley

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry tips Macleay Valley to be his side's toughest game to date in this season's Group Three Rugby League season.
The Pirates will meet the Mustangs on Sunday at Old Bar.
"Macleay's been a bit up and down so far, but I've never had an easy game against them,'' Henry said.
"This week will be a test.''
The Pirates returned to training on the field this week. While the Old Bar Reserve is drying out, Henry expects it will be soft going on Sunday.
"It's not too bad, but it is soft. We had a run on it on Tuesday night and it was a bit lumpy,'' he said.
"We'll have to give it a roll before Sunday.''
However, Henry believes the conditions would favour the Pirates more than the fleet-footed Mustangs. He's confident Old Bar has the forwards to handle heavy going.
"We don't mind a boggy track and our outside backs are just like extra forwards,'' he said.
"We like to play fast-flowing footy, but we'll adapt to the conditions.''
Henry assured that co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys would start against the Mustangs. Worboys has played off the bench in the last two matches and was limited to less than 10 minutes in the most recent clash against Port City. He's been worried by a groin strain while he has on-going issues with his knee.
"Jordan got through training earlier this week, so he'll start,'' Henry said.
Henry said the Pirates, like all other clubs, just want to get some back-to-back football.
