State hockey proves a highlight for Finlay

MANNING Valley Anglican College's (MVAC) Finlay Quince said he enjoyed every minute of the recent two day NSW All Schools Hockey Championships played in Newcastle.
Finlay was a member of the NSW Combined Independent Schools (CIS) side that had a successful campaign.
"We went really well,'' Finlay said.
"I think we came either first or second.''
Finlay is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
"It was good competition, as strong as I thought it would be,'' Finlay said.
Finlay played centre back and while he didn't make the state all schools side named at the conclusion of the event, he said it was a great experience.
He attended trials in Sydney for the CIS squad.
"There was about 80 kids at there,'' he said.
"We did drills for about an hour and then played games for the rest of the day. From there they chose the team.''
Finlay was happy with the way he performed at the trial and rated himself a 'pretty good chance' of earning a spot in the squad that played in Newcastle.
"It was great when I heard my name in the team,'' he said.
This is his fifth year playing hockey and his second in the Manning.
Originally from Parkes where he mixed hockey with football, Finlay moved to Taree with his family and linked with Tigers. He now plays under 16s (division one) with Tigers and backs up to turn out with the men's Mid North Coast Premier League squad. Finlay has also represented Manning Valley at state championships. He likes the challenge of playing premier league, describing it as 'really tough.'
Finlay's pretty sure the under 16s side is on top of the ladder and thinks Tigers are 'going okay' in the premier league.
Finlay plays centre back for the 16s, while the premier league tests his versatility.
"I play wherever they want me to,'' he said.
He's dabbled in swimming and football in the past and said he's happy to have a crack at whatever sport is going at school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.