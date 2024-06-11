Two entangled whales heading north need help

Two whales travelling north are entangled and rescue organisation ORRCA is asking the public for assistance.
The two whales were first sighted in Mystery Bay on June 5 and Seal Rocks on June 8, respectively. They are two separate whales likely travelling a day apart.
The sightings were reported to ORRCA and volunteers have been out looking for the whales.
Both whales have long ropes with white and an orange/red buoys attached.
ORRCA estimates the whales will be travelling north from Coffs Harbour from 11 June.
"We ask that anyone who can get out to keep a lookout for these whales please do. We would also love you to share this information with your family and friends," an ORRCA spokesperson said.
"If you are able to take photographs and keep an eye on the whale until ORRCA members can attend the location, that would be extremely helpful.
If you are on the water please do not approach or attempt any disentanglement of these whales. The exclusion zones (100 metres) remain.
If sighted please call the ORRCA 24/7 Rescue Hotline on 9415 3333.
