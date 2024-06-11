Cafe helping to find a cure for brain cancer, one cup of coffee at a time

Looking for a way to keep warm while helping to change people's lives? Taree's Cafe Thyme just may have the answer.
The cafe is partnering with the National Rugby League's (NRL) annual Beanie for Brain Cancer Round, held from June 13-16, selling Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) beanies to raise money for brain cancer research and patient support.
Not only that, but proprietor Nerida Ramsay will also be personally donating one dollar from every cup of coffee and three dollars from every bacon and egg roll sold during the week to the MHF.
"I know everybody's tight for money at the moment but a lot of people still go out for coffee or breakfast, so if you're going to do that, why not do it in a way that's going to help a really worthwhile cause," Nerida said.
Nerida's support for the annual fundraiser started in 2017 and in that time she's raised more than $11,000 for the charity, but it was events from the previous year that set her on the path for championing the cause.
After collapsing at work In 2016, Nerida was diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent emergency surgery at John Hunter Hospital.
Immediately following surgery and throughout her time undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, Nerida was supported by a brain care coordinator.
It was a helping hand that Nerida says she will never forget.
"They become like your little guardian angel," she says.
"They organise all your appointments, they're there for you when you wake up from your surgery and they just really walk you through your whole journey and they become like a friend, and that's all fully funded by the Mark Hughes Foundation."
The MHF was created by former Newcastle Knights NRL player, Mark Hughes and his wife, Kirralee after Mark was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013.
Like Nerida, Mark was one of the lucky ones to survive what is the leading cause of cancer death in children, and adults aged under 40 in Australia.
Since starting in 2014, the MHF has raised millions of dollars to funds research, create awareness and support brain cancer patients and their families, carers, and supporters.
They become like your little guardian angel.- Cafe Thyme proprietor, Nerida Ramsay
There remains a long way to go to finding a cure or effective treatments for the disease, but the grass-roots support provided by people like Nerida is ensuring the work continues.
"To know that progress is happening and that they're getting good results with research, they can build on that, but without donations, without money, that sort of stuff just can't happen."
Cafe Thyme is located at 173-179 Victoria Street, Taree.
