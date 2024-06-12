Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Students roll up their sleeves for 'no bull' approach to learning

By Julia Driscoll
June 12 2024 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having your arm deep in a cow feeling for a calf in utero or a cervix is not a position a high school student would ordinarily expect to find themselves in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.