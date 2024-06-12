Students roll up their sleeves for 'no bull' approach to learning

Having your arm deep in a cow feeling for a calf in utero or a cervix is not a position a high school student would ordinarily expect to find themselves in.
However, a group of students from around the Manning Valley did just that, and more, at an educational day at Steve Brown's artificial insemination (AI) training facility, No Bull, at Burrell Creek on Tuesday, June 11.
The students from Manning Valley Anglican College and Wingham, Gloucester and St Clare's high schools are part of the AgSkills program, an initiative of the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program.
The students not only learnt about and practised AI techniques, but learnt about cows' reproductive systems and how to conduct pregnancy tests and check if cows were in calf.
They were mentored by Steve Brown of No Bull Artificial Insemination, who has 35 years' experience in the industry.
"I'm very passionate and take great pride in passing these skills on," Steve said.
Of course, Steve did not let the students loose on his stock to AI them. Instead he sourced reproductive tracts from the abattoirs at Wingham. From these, the students were able to take a good look at the different parts of a cow's reproductive system, and to practice inserting pipettes through a cervix into a uterus to artificially inseminate a beast.
They were, however, able to learn how to locate a cervix in a live cow.
Actually being able to put my hand up cow - never done that one before!- Charlotte Marchant, Gloucester High School student
"It's been a really good experience today. I've only ever seen AI being done. I've never been able to actually do it myself," said Charlotte Marchant, a year 10 student at Gloucester High School.
"Actually being able to put my hand up a cow - never done that one before! It was a very different experience. I've grown up on a farm my whole life, and we've had people come out and AI our cows; I've always just watched it being done."
Charlotte said the hands on approach to learning was very beneficial.
"I think that a lot of people don't take in a lot of information when they're not able to do it, especially people that are doing agriculture, they want to be able to get in there and do it rather than just listening."
The AgSkills program is now in its fifth year and growing in popularity. It was designed by Mid North Coast Women in Dairy, and, interestingly, now the majority of the students taking part in AgSkills are female.
"It was designed to promote careers in agriculture and create ongoing networks and linkages for young people in agriculture," Erin Lute, senior RIEP officer said.
"We lose so many kinds to the city, and we want to keep them here.
"A lot of the schools were struggling in terms of numbers with agriculture and primary industry programs, so it was another way to keep that connection for our kids that have an interest in agriculture and want to move into agricultural careers to be able to do it locally."
AgSkills covers all forms of agriculture, Erin said. The students also learn employability skills at NSW TAFE.
