Nationals go nuclear: information forum at Taree

A Nuclear Energy Information Forum is being held in Taree in July, Lyne Electorate Council Chairman Alison Penfold has announced.
The forum will be headlined by Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie and Chair of Nuclear for Climate, Mr Robert Parker.
The Information Forum, scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, July 9 at Club Taree, will endeavour to provide local business owners and residents with an introduction to nuclear energy and its potential to provide Australians with cheap and reliable electricity, a press release from the NSW Nationals said.
"Australia's current energy policy is not serving our country's short, medium and long-term best interests," Ms Penfold said.
"The Nationals have put nuclear energy on the table because we believe that we should be exploring all viable energy systems to ensure that Australians have access to cheap, reliable, and sustainable electricity.
"Around the world the inclusion of nuclear energy is part of what people are calling decarbonisation leadership. There are 440 reactors already operating around the world across 30 countries with another 50 actively pursuing nuclear energy.
"Whether as a nation we ultimately decide to proceed with nuclear power, we should be able to have an objective discussion about the technology, how it works, the risks, costs and benefits.
"This is what we hope to achieve with this Forum in Taree with Dr Gillespie and Robert Parker speaking authoritatively on the topic ."
Dr Gillespie said he is looking forward to talking with his constituents about nuclear energy as he sees this as vital to supporting our region to grow and prosper.
"The supply of cheap and reliable energy is a critical ingredient to business growth and job creation across the Mid North Coast," Dr Gillespie said.
"I know of local businesses whose growth is restricted because they can't get any more electricity from suppliers. This situation is ridiculous.
"Electricity from nuclear power is proving around the world to be the cheapest form of energy. In Ontario, Canada for example, consumers are receiving power bills a quarter of what ours are.
However, a recent independent report showed nuclear energy would be substantially more expensive than renewable energy.
"The Nationals appreciate that the nuclear technology is unfamiliar to many Australians, despite Australia hosting a reactor at Lucas Heights (Sydney) for the past 70 years.
"But that unfamiliarity should not preclude us having a conversation and providing information so people can learn more and make up their own minds.
"I hope the Forum will answer many of the questions, concerns and misconceptions about the technology and allow locals to be more informed and open to it," Dr Gillespie said.
To find more information about the Forum, including how to register to attend, please go to NationalsNuclear.eventbrite.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.